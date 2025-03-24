28 under investigation for illegal slogans, banners at Newroz event in İstanbul

An investigation was launched and criminal complaints filed following a large Newroz celebration on Sunday in İstanbul, where hundreds of thousands gathered in the Yenikapı district, the Evrensel daily reported.

In a statement released Sunday, the İstanbul Governor’s Office, which filed the complaints, said the individuals were targeted for displaying banners and chanting slogans deemed illegal during the event.

“During the March 23, 2025, event, visual materials and slogans containing criminal elements were identified,” the statement read. “Despite warnings, the committee failed to take the necessary precautions that fall under its responsibility.”

The governor’s office said prosecutors have opened an investigation into people who displayed banners or chanted illegal slogans and that it had filed criminal complaints against members of the organizing committee. The statement added that efforts are ongoing to identify others who allegedly violated Turkey’s Law on Meetings and Demonstrations No. 2911.

Newroz, meaning “new day,” marks the spring equinox and is celebrated widely across the Middle East and Central Asia. In Turkey, it holds deep cultural and political significance among the Kurdish population. While for many it is a symbol of renewal and cultural pride, it has also become a platform for expressing demands for Kurdish rights and political recognition.

Turkish authorities have often viewed large-scale Newroz events with suspicion, especially when they involve banners, colors or slogans associated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

As a result, celebrations in predominantly Kurdish areas or those organized by pro-Kurdish groups are frequently monitored or restricted. Critics say this reflects broader tensions over ethnic identity, political dissent and freedom of assembly in the country.