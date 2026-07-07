2 Turkish journalists briefly detained ahead of NATO summit in Ankara

Turkish authorities briefly detained two journalists ahead of the NATO summit opening in Ankara on Tuesday, Turkish Minute reported, citing Agence France-Presse.

The detentions came as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan prepares to host leaders of NATO’s 32 member states at the July 7-8 summit, held under heavy security measures and amid growing criticism over restrictions on media access and public demonstrations.

The BirGün opposition news website said its reporter Kayhan Ayhan was detained at his home in İstanbul on Monday night on accusations of “spreading false information.” Ayhan has been covering the trial of jailed İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erdoğan’s main political rival.

Ayhan, who had been referred to court with a request for his arrest, was also released Tuesday afternoon under judicial supervision, including a travel ban and a police check-in requirement.

The Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) said journalist Hazar Dost was also detained in İstanbul while grocery shopping over charges related to his participation in a 2018 protest.

MLSA said Dost had previously been acquitted in the case but that prosecutors had appealed the ruling. He was also expected to be taken to court on Tuesday.

Dost was released on Tuesday afternoon after giving a statement at the Küçükçekmece Courthouse in İstanbul.

The latest detentions come after dozens of journalists, activists and government critics have been detained or arrested in recent months in operations criticized by rights groups as part of a wider crackdown ahead of the summit.