2 detained after revealing alleged plot to kill Turkish journalist

Two men have been detained in Turkey following an investigation into a video they produced about an alleged plot to assassinate a journalist, Turkish Minute reported.

Turkish police announced the detentions after the video, which was widely shared on social media, surfaced, accusing organized crime leader Mahsun Kuruçay of contracting the murder of journalist Murat Ağırel. In the video a masked man whom authorities later identified as O.Ö., threatens Ağırel, while Y.K. is said to have filmed the footage.

Gazeteci Murat Ağırel'i ölümle tehdit eden 12 ayrı suç kaydı olan O.Ö ve videoyu kaydeden 2 ayrı suç kaydı olan Y.O İzmir'de yakalandı. pic.twitter.com/HgFOtez4HO — Voice Of Levant (@VoiceOfLevant) September 4, 2024

According to the police the suspects were detained Wednesday during a raid in İzmir. Officers seized three guns, drugs and several other items at the suspects’ homes. Investigators revealed that O.Ö. had been linked to multiple crimes, while Y.K. had a lesser record.

The investigation began after Ağırel, a columnist for Cumhuriyet newspaper, posted the video on social media. In the footage the masked man issues direct threats and accuses Kuruçay of being hired to kill the journalist. He also hints that a politician is involved and promises to reveal more details in a future video.

Ağırel, who had previously reported threats and suspicious activity near his home, stated that despite repeated warnings to authorities, he has not been provided with personal protection. He said the threats intensified after the release of his book, which exposed criminal activity in Turkey. He has filed a new criminal complaint following this latest threat.