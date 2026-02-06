15 migrants die after boat collides with Greek coast guard vessel off Chios

Fifteen migrants died and 24 others were injured after a boat carrying them collided with a Greek coast guard vessel off the island of Chios in the Aegean Sea, the TR724 news website reported.

Fourteen bodies — 11 men and three women — were recovered from the water, while a severely injured woman later died in a hospital.

Authorities rescued 24 injured survivors. Medical officials said many suffered severe trauma consistent with a high-impact collision, including damage to internal organs and serious head injuries. Among the injured were 11 minors. Two pregnant women aboard the boat reportedly lost their unborn babies.

Two crew members on the coast guard vessel were slightly injured in the collision.

According to reports, the Greek coast guard boat warned the migrant vessel to follow a designated route. Both vessels reportedly increased speed, and the collision occurred following rapid maneuvering by both boats.