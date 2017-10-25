14-year-old boy caught in suitcase while trying to flee Turkey’s post-coup witch hunt

A 14-year-old Turkish boy, identified by his initials S.K., was detained in a suitcase in Turkey’s northeastern border province Artvin while he was on his way to escape to Georgia on Wednesday.

Police stopped a Georgian national and made him open his suitcase upon suspicion at Turkey’s Sarp border gate with Georgia. Hidden in the suitcase was S.K. who was poised to reunite with his parents in the neighbouring country.

According to Turkish media, S.K.’s parents earlier escaped Turkey where they are being sought for their alleged links to the Gülen movement, which the government accuses of masterminding the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. The movement strongly denies involvement in the failed putsch.

More than 126,000 people have been detained and some 56,000 including academics, judges, doctors, teachers, lawyers, students, policemen and many from different backgrounds have been put in pre-trial detention since last summer.

Many tried to escape Turkey via illegal ways as the government cancelled their passports like thousands of others. (turkeypurge.com)

