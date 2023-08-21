1,190 workers have died in occupational accidents in 2023: İSİG

Turkey has recorded at least 1,190 deaths in work-related accidents to date in 2023, the Birgün daily reported, citing the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG).

According to İSİG, 119 people died in workplace accidents in Turkey in August. There were 182 workplace deaths in July, 159 in June, 145 in May, 122 in April, 130 in March, 213 in February and 120 in January, İSİG said.

The İSİG report stated that people who died in work-related accidents in July included 10 minors, 23 women and eight migrants.

The majority of occupational accidents occurred last month in the agriculture, transportation and construction sectors, İSİG said.

People have been suffering from lax work safety standards for decades in Turkey, where workplace accidents are nearly a daily occurrence. In the worst work-related accident in the country’s history, 301 miners lost their lives in an explosion in Manisa’s Soma district in May 2014.

According to İSİG, at least 31,276 in work-related accidents have taken place since the Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in November 2002.

İSİG General Coordinator Murat Çakır had earlier said the reason for the record number of fatalities in work-related accidents has to do with the policies of the AKP, which he said aim to turn Turkey into a source of cheap labor for Europe.

According to Çakır, workers feel obliged to work under unsafe conditions fearing that they will become jobless and unable to support their families.

İSİG began to record occupational fatalities in 2011. The platform also records the number of workers who died due to the lack of work safety in past years in addition to campaigning for stricter measures to maintain safety in workplaces.

A yearly report by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) on labor rights reveals that Turkey is one of the 10 worst countries in the world for working people. According to the Brussels-based ITUC, workers’ freedoms and rights continued to be relentlessly denied with police crackdowns on protests in Turkey in 2022.