10 arrested for providing food and assistance to families of jailed Gülen followers

Ten out of 33 people who were detained in the western Turkish province of Manisa in early July have been arrested for providing aid to the families of alleged Gülen movement followers.

The detention warrants were issued for the 33 people by the Manisa Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on allegations that they provide food and financial assistance to the families of jailed Gülen followers.

The remaining detainees were released on judicial probation.

Following the coup attempt, the Turkish government launched a massive crackdown on followers of the movement under the pretext of an anti-coup fight as a result of which more than 150,000 people were removed from state jobs while in excess of 30,000 others were jailed and some 600,000 people have been investigated on allegations of terrorism. (turkishminute.com)

