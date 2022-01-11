1 worker died every 4 hours in occupational accident in Turkey in 2021: report

Turkey recorded 2,170 deaths in work-related accidents in 2021, according to a report by the Workers’ Health and Work Safety Assembly (İSİG), the Turkish Minute reported.

One worker died every four hours during the year, according to İSİG’s report published on Monday.

2021 yılında en az 2170 işçi iş cinayetlerinde hayatını kaybetti…https://t.co/tqHpiKYrhL pic.twitter.com/ylZMuW29Pm — İSİG Meclisi (@isigmeclisi) January 10, 2022

According to the report the most common cause of occupational death was COVID-19, with 29 percent of all deaths COVID-19-related in 2021.

İSİG considers coronavirus-related deaths among workers as work-related deaths.

COVID-19 was followed by deaths in traffic accidents with 16 percent, crush injuries at 14 percent and falling from heights at 12 percent.

The highest number of deaths occurred in retail, offices and schools, with at least 345 fatalities, followed by 335 deaths in the construction sector.

Child labor deaths could not be prevented in 2021, with at least 62 children dying in occupational accidents in the country.

The highest number of occupational deaths occurred in April and May, when COVID-19 cases peaked last year as many sectors were exempted from lockdown. Thus, at least 258 workers and at least 240 workers died in April and May, respectively.

In 2021 at least 143 workers aged 65 and above died in occupational accidents in 2021.

Of the occupational deaths that occurred last year, 99 percent were among workers who were not members a labor union.

Turkey has been suffering from low work safety standards for decades. Workplace accidents are nearly a daily occurrence in the country.

