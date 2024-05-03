Veteran Turkish journalist known for reports on state repression of Kurds dies at 68

Celal Başlangıç, a respected Turkish journalist known for his fearless reporting on human rights violations of Kurds in the 1990s, died early Friday morning at the age of 68 in a hospital in Cologne after a lengthy cancer treatment, the Turkish Minute reported.
Editors Choice Veteran Turkish journalist known for reports on state repression of Kurds dies...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest Reports
Human Rights in Turkey: 2023 in Review
The Stockholm Center for Freedom (SCF) today released its latest report "Human Rights in Turkey: 2023 in Review," which highlights the most important developments...
Hate speech and hate crimes against Syrian refugees in Turkey
The Stockholm Center for Freedom (SCF) has released its latest report, “Hate speech and hate crimes against Syrian refugees in Turkey,” a study that...
Human Rights in Turkey: 2022 in Review
Download PDF This report highlights the most important developments in the area of human rights in Turkey during the year 2022. Authoritarianism continued to gain ground...
Pushbacks of Turkish asylum seekers from Greece to Turkey: Violation of the principle of...
Download PDF This report focuses on how illegal pushbacks by Greek authorities have devastating consequences on Turkish asylum seekers upon their return to Turkey. In recent years...
Turkey’s Transnational Repression: Abuse of asset freezing mechanisms under the pretext of prevention of...
Download PDF This report focuses on how the Turkish government’s decisions to freeze assets based on the pretext of preventing the financing of terrorism have...
Rule of Law(lessness) in Erdoğan’s Turkey
Download PDF This report focuses on how the criminal prosecutions and trials conducted on charges of terrorism since a coup attempt in Turkey in 2016...
Human rights in Turkey: 2021 in review
Download PDF This report highlights the most important developments in the area of human rights in Turkey during the year 2021. Increasing pressure on the...
Turkey’s Transnational Repression: Abduction, Rendition and Forcible Return of Erdoğan Critics
Download PDF This report focuses on how the Turkish government under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has used extrajudicial and illegal methods for the forcible transfer...