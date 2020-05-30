US congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney urges release of political prisoners in Turkey

In a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney urged Pompeo to request the Turkish government to release political prisoners who were excluded from the scope of a recent amnesty bill enacted to mitigate the risk of COVID-19’s spread in Turkey’s overcrowded prisons.

The congresswoman Maloney in her letter posted on her twitter account on May 28 expressed her concern about the exclusion of tens of thousands of political prisoners from the scope of a 14 April bill enacted to mitigate the threat of COVID-19.

“To save thousands of lives, I implore you to engage with Ankara and publicly urge the Turkish government to amend the law and allow for the release of these political prisoners on humanitarian grounds,” the Congresswoman urged.

“The April 14 legislation explicitly excludes tens of thousands of journalists, human rights defenders, academics, politicians, and lawyers who have been arbitrarily detained under the Turkish government’s overly broad anti-terrorism laws,” the Congresswoman wrote.

“The April 14 law also does not allow for the release of those held in pre-trial detention,” she added.

Citing Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu of pro-Kurdish HDP, she continued, “nearly 50,000, or one-fifth of the total prison population in Turkey are journalists, civil servants, teachers, police officers, military personnel, and politicians that have been charged under these broad anti-terrorism laws.”

“It is abundantly clear with the exclusion of these political prisoners that the Turkish government is discriminating against certain prisoners on the basis of their political views, in clear violation of its obligations under international human rights laws,” Maloney wrote.

“Many of these prisoners have been detained and falsely charged with supporting terrorism for simply exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” she declared.

“I urge you to publicly request the Turkish government to amend this law, release these prisoners, and provide humanitarian relief to those prisoners of conscience,” she advised.

Earlier six US congressmen sent a letter to the US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and urged in similar vein the US government to engage with the Turkish government to ensure that political prisoners are not excluded from release policies related to Coronavirus pandemic.

