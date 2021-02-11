US calls for ‘immediate’ release of Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala

The United States on Wednesday called on Turkey to release prominent businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala, who was arrested for what the US called “specious” charges related to the 2016 failed coup and 2013 anti-government protests, AFP reported.

The US State Department called for Kavala’s “immediate release.”

“The specious charges against Kavala, his ongoing detention, and the continuing delays in the conclusion of his trial, including through the merger of cases against him, undermine respect for the rule of law and democracy,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

“We urge Turkey to abide by the European Court of Human Rights’ rulings and ensure a just, transparent, and speedy resolution to the case in line with its domestic laws and international obligations.”

Kavala, a well-known figure in Turkish civil society, has been jailed since October 2017. He faces a potential sentence of life in prison for allegedly trying to overthrow the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in a July 2016 coup attempt, including espionage charges.

Those charges were recently combined with a case surrounding his role in 2013 anti-government protests.

He was originally acquitted in the protest case, but the decision was overturned on appeal last month.

Kavala continues to deny the charges, and rights groups believe Erdoğan’s government is trying to make an example out the 63-year-old to other civil society leaders.

Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized the statement on Thursday demanding the US to respect the independence of its courts.

“Turkey is a state governed by the rule of law,” the ministry statement said. “No country or person can give orders to Turkish courts.”

Kavala is best known for his support for cultural projects on minority rights, Kurdish affairs and Armenian-Turkish relations.

Erdoğan frequently refers to him as a Turkish representative of American billionaire George Soros, a favorite conspiracy-theory scapegoat of authoritarian leaders around the world.

Turkey describes American researcher Henri Barkey as a co-conspirator of Kavala, and Barkey is also on trial in absentia for his alleged role in the 2016 coup.

In the State Department statement, Price also condemned Barkey’s inclusion in the “unwarranted” legal proceedings in Turkey.

“We believe the charges against Dr. Barkey to be baseless, and we call on Turkey to resolve his case in a just, transparent, and rapid manner,” he said.

