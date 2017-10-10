Ukraine’s Poroshenko knocking on table can’t keep Turkey’s Erdoğan awake at press briefing

Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday dozed off many times during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Petro Poroshenko, in Kiev.

A video shared on social media shows Erdoğan falling asleep about seven times while the Ukrainian leader was making a statement. Poroshenko is seen knocking on the table to wake Erdoğan up but was unable to prevent the Turkish leader from dozing off again.

Erdoğan’s visit to Ukraine takes place amid a visa crisis with US and a Turkish military operation in Syria. (turkishminute.com)

