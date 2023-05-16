Twitter reveals Turkish court orders, omits evidence of ‘throttling threat’

Twitter Global Government Affairs on Monday publicly released Turkish court orders to justify a recent restriction of accounts due to ongoing legal pressure from the Turkish government during the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, although the platform has yet to substantiate an alleged “throttling threat” from the government that led to its controversial decision, Turkish Minute reported.
This raised further questions from Yaman Akdeniz, a well-known Turkish academic and cyber-rights activist. In a series of tweets Akdeniz noted the absence of any document referencing the alleged “throttling threat,” urging more transparency. He also pointed out the political motivations behind the court decisions and emphasized the need for more transparency on Twitter about these demands from governments.
“Twitter has made a statement about the blocking of my account, but there’s no document about the threat of the complete shutdown that @elonmusk hinted at,” journalist Güven tweeted, quoting Twitter Global Government Affairs’ tweet.
It remains to be seen how Twitter will address this lack of transparency and whether it will provide further evidence to support its throttling claim. Meanwhile, critics argue that the platform’s decision could have had a significant impact on the Turkish elections by suppressing dissenting voices during a crucial political event.