Turks’ asylum applications in Germany up 12.3 pct in first two months of 2024

Turkish nationals filed 12.3 percent more applications for asylum in Germany in the first two months of 2024 than the number submitted in the same period last year, Deutsche Welle Turkish service reported, citing the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

According to the report Turks filed a total of 7,649 first-time applications in January and February, compared to last year’s 6,809.

The increase in the number of Turkish applicants came despite a decline in the overall number of asylum applications from 54,333 to 47,090, the report said.

Turkish asylum seekers, along with Syrians and Afghans, constituted three-fifths of all applicants.

In February Turks were the third largest nationality group after Syrians and Afghans, followed by Iraqis and Somalis.

Since a failed coup in 2016 that led to a widespread crackdown on dissent by the Turkish government, the number of Turkish nationals seeking asylum in Germany and other Western European countries has seen a marked increase.

An ongoing economic crisis in the country caused by skyrocketing inflation and the constant depreciation of the Turkish lira is also prompting some Turks to seek ways to leave the country for a better life in Europe.

Moreover, yet another victory by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose party has been ruling Turkey since 2002, in the May presidential election last year led to disappointment among his opponents, prompting many of them to reconsider living in the country.