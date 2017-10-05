Turkish security forces strip naked 7 people during detention in anti-PKK operation

SCF 05 Oct 2017 Hate Speech, News, Radicalism, Rule of Law, Torture

Seven people were stripped naked with their hands tied on their back before they were detained as part of an investigation into the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey’s resort province of Muğla on Monday.

Gendarmerie stopped a car in a rural area upon a complaint that three people suspected of PKK links would carry out terrorist attack on multiple locations in Muğla province. According to unconfirmed media reports, the suspects were stripped off their clothes on suspicion that they were carrying explosives and guns.

Turkish authorities had conducted direct talks with the jailed PKK chief Abdullah Öcalan for several years until a truce in effect collapsed in the summer of 2015. Since then, there have been heavy clashes between the PKK and Turkish security forces.

More than 40,000 people, including 5,500 security force members, have been killed in four decades of fighting between the Turkish state and the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU. (SCF with turkeypurge.com)

