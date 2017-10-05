Turkish security forces strip naked 7 people during detention in anti-PKK operation

Seven people were stripped naked with their hands tied on their back before they were detained as part of an investigation into the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey’s resort province of Muğla on Monday.

Gendarmerie stopped a car in a rural area upon a complaint that three people suspected of PKK links would carry out terrorist attack on multiple locations in Muğla province. According to unconfirmed media reports, the suspects were stripped off their clothes on suspicion that they were carrying explosives and guns.