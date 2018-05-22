Turkish presidential candidate: TV staff fired for 10 second coverage of opposition rally

Turkish opposition İYİ Party leader and presidential candidate Meral Akşener on Monday said that staff at a TV station who aired seconds of a İYİ Party rally ahead of the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections had been fired, left-wing newspaper Birgün reported.

Akşener made the comment during a television program where she pointed out the need for an independent media in Turkey. Media companies affiliated to Turkey’s leading Justice and Development Party (AKP) government comprise 90 percent of Turkish media, according to data quoted by RSF from the Media Ownership Monitor.

“I am not just talking about visual media. People working there should not have an mental censorship. We should not leave media in the hands of big capital,” Akşener said, noting that capital owners in the nation were scared.

“On a television station, whose name I don’t wish to give, a rally by our party was covered for 10 seconds. The people who aired the rally for 10 seconds were fired,’’ she said.

A report by Turkey’s Supreme Board of Radio and Television (RTÜK) earlier this month found that Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT provided a total of 37 hours of coverage for Turkey’s leading AKP-Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) alliance formed ahead of the snap elections, while the Good Party received 9,5 hours and pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) received no coverage at all between April 17-May 6. (Ahval)

