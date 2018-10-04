Turkish President Erdoğan says European Union’s end is near

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday said he has been observing signs suggesting the European Union is coming to an end, the T24 news website reported.

President Erdoğan attended a public broadcaster’s event, TRT World Forum, for a Q&A session at the end of the program.

“I hope the end comes right away so we can draw our own roadmap,” Erdoğan said.

He also signaled that a referendum in Turkey on the EU accession process might be held.

“For the European Union, our duty is to ask 81 million [Turkish people] what they think about it,” he added.

After a row between Turkey and the US, Erdoğan has speeded up the recovery of ties with European countries in recent months. Last week the Turkish leader paid a state visit to Germany.

European countries, especially Germany and France, pledged to improve economic ties with Turkey after the US sanctioned two Turkish ministers over the trial of an American pastor on terrorism charges.

During the event President Erdoğan reiterated his criticism of the structure of the United Nations, saying that: “We need to achieve a United Nations Security Council with participation from seven continents.” (turkishminute.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!