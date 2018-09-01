Turkish police prevent another Saturday Mothers meeting in İstanbul

Preventing sit-in protest of Saturday Mothers at İstanbul’s Galatasaray Square in their 701st week, Turkish police blocked the entrance to İstiklal Street at many checkpoints on Saturday.

Turkish government led President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has banned the vigil of the “Saturday Mothers” marking the forced disappearances of hundreds of people in the last decades. So they confronted with the Turkish police barricade at Galatasaray Square in their 701st week. Not allowing the sit-in protest, the police have closed all roads leading to the square with barricades.

According to a report by Bianet, a large number of police and anti-riot vehicles have been deployed on the İstanbul’s popular İstiklal Street. Since police didn’t let anyone including the journalists into the Square, they gathered in front of the Human Rights Association (İHD) building on İstiklal Street.

Slain Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink’s widow Rakel Dink, his son Arat Dink, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) deputies Hüda Kaya, Ahmet Şık, Murat Çepni, Garo Paylan and Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputies Ali Şeker, Orhan Satın, Sezgin Tanrıkulu and CHP İstanbul Branch Chair Canan Kaftancıoğlu were among those who gathered in front of the İHD building.

The mass gathering in front of the İHD started marching towards Galatasaray Square with cloves in their hands and photos of relatives they lost on their chests without chanting slogans. However, police stopped the group. Despite the deputies spoke to the authorities the police said the rally wouldn’t be permitted. The group sat on the street where the police stopped them.

Rights defenders and relatives of the people who disappeared in custody read out the statement here despite police warning. After reading out the statement, they ended the sit-in protest and decided to return to the İHD headquarters.

The statement read out by Maside Ocak and said that “We have been looking for our beloved ones, who were disappeared in custody, for 701 weeks and we call officials to account for it. We are at Galatasaray because the whereabouts of our missing people haven’t been explained and the perpetrators haven’t been punished yet as graves of the missing people have still been hidden.”

Saturday Mothers asked also about what happened to Mehmet Ertak who were working in a coal mine on August 20, 1982, in Şırnak province.

On Saturday, İHD confirmed that the Governor Office of Diyarbakır also banned the weekly action they organize together with the relatives of the disappeared people. “The action at Koşuyolu Park was ‘banned’ by the Governor of the city. Police have closed off all the roads to the Park,” read a statement released by İHD.

Police intervened in the 700th rally of Saturday Mothers and detained 47 people by battering them last week. Making a statement on August 30, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesperson Ömer Çelik said that “We will not allow terrorism propaganda to be carried out by abusing mothers’ sufferings and some sort of activities to be engaged in anymore. That area will not be used for such a purpose from now on.”

Meanwhile, İstanbul 3rd Criminal Court of Appeals has ruled to confiscate publicity materials prepared by the HDP for Turkey’s national World Peace Day rally on September 1. The court ruling to confiscate publicity materials for the rally was published just a day before the rally.

İstanbul Chief Prosecutor Office has justified the decision by claiming that statements like “We won’t give up on Peace, Freedom, Democracy” and others a “provocative statements” where favoring “hatred and hostility”.

In line with the request of the prosecutor, the İstanbul 3rd Criminal Court ruled that “propaganda for the organization” had been made. The HDP was listed in the ruling as ‘suspect’.

TURKEY | Police use excessive meassures against #SaturdayMothers, aka Turkey's Mothers of Plaza De Mayo, who were to stage a vigil. They demand justice for their loved ones — victims of forced disappearances back in 90s. The vigil banned. pic.twitter.com/1mE25KY6Es — Vocal Europe (@thevocaleurope) September 1, 2018

