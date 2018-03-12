Turkish police launch legal proceedings for 290 people over social media posts

The Turkish Interior Ministry announced in a written statement on Monday that Turkish police have launched legal proceedings against 290 people over social media posts during the week of March 5-12, 2018.

The statement said that after examining 635 social media accounts, the police’s cybercrime division initiated the proceedings last week.

It was also stated that these social media posts allegedly include hate speech, propaganda on behalf of terrorist organisations, incitement to hatred and hostility and insult of state officials and are against the indivisible unity of the state and the security of society.

Meanwhile, Darıca Laborer Culture Association (DEKD) Deputy Chair Kubilay Çelik and its member Enver Arğ were also detained due to their social media posts over Turkish military’s Afrin operation on Saturday. According to a report by a local news outlet, Gebze Haber, detained by Anti-Terror teams, Çelik and Arğ are still kept in Kocaeli Provincial Security Directorate.

The Interior Ministry had stated on February 26 that 845 people who criticized Turkey’s military operation in Afrin in northern Syria on social media and attended demonstrations protesting it were detained.

