Turkish police batter Saturday Mothers in 704th week demonstration

The Saturday Mothers, who have been fighting for 23 years to have the fate of their relatives disappeared in security forces’ custody brought to light and perpetrators punished, have been attacked by the Turkish police once again on Saturday.

Police battered the relatives of the disappeared including the deputies of pro-Kurdish Democratic Peoples’ Party (HDP). Saturday Mothers Hanım Tosun and Hanife Yıldız were detained by police during the protest.

According to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF), the Saturday Mothers, whose demonstrations have been banned by Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu since the demonstration of the 700th week, were subjected to another police attack on the 704th week’s demonstration.

The police surrounded the Çukurluçesme Street where the Human Rights Association (İHD) building is located and prevented the crowd including HDP co-chair Pervin Buldan, HDP deputies and CHP provincial chair from gathering. The relatives of the disappeared people protested the arbitrary practice and started marching towards the Galatasaray Square, upon which they were attacked by the police.

The police reportedly surrounded the crowd, battering and kettling them back into the İHD building. Besna Tosun, daughter of Fehmi Tosun who disappeared in custody, protested the police and said that “We are being deprived of our constitutional right to hold a press statement. Give us our graves, let justice reign and we will stop coming here.”

The police attacked the crowd again after the statement and attempted to detain former Halkevleri Deputy Chairperson Samut Karabulut. Sezgin Tanrikulu, a deputy of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and HDP co-chair Buldan protested the Beyoğlu Security Director İsmail Kılıç who ordered the attack.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!