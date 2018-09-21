Turkish man self-immolates due to unemployment and hunger

An unemployed Turkish man who was several times denied the opportunity to see the local mayor about a job application set himself on fire on Thursday in Şanlıurfa province near an area where the mayor and some parliamentary deputies were meeting, according to a report by online news outlet Artı Gerçek.

Eyewitnesses said the man was carrying a container and shouted, “I am unemployed and hungry,” as he poured gasoline over himself and set it alight. Artı Gerçek reported that the unidentified young man, who was many times turned down by the municipality for a job, turned into a fireball as soon as he set himself on fire.

Shopkeepers in the vicinity quickly intervened and put the fire out, the report said, but the man already had severe burns on his body when he was taken to the hospital.

