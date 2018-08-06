Turkish lawyer put in pretrial detention on terror charges

Can Tombul, a Turkish lawyer and member of the Law Bureau of the Oppressed (EHB), has been put in pretrial detention on charges of “membership in a terrorist organisation.”

According to a statement released by the EHB, Tombul was detained in Kadıköy, İstanbul, and taken to the İstanbul Courthouse after four days of detention on August 3, 2018.

According to a statement issued by the EHB, “Prosecutor İsmet Bozkurt referred Tombul to the court without even feeling the need to depose him. He was arrested in August over concerns of him posing a flight risk on charges of membership in an illegal organisation. … Two funerals he attended in 2013 and 2015 and a witness statement that wasn’t disclosed to his lawyers were cited as evidence.

“Tombul was detained as part of an investigation run by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in January 2018, kept for seven days and released after his deposition at a prosecutor’s office.”

On October 25, 2017, lawyers Özlem Gümüştaş and Sezin Uçar from the EHB were arrested ahead of the Suruç trial.

The Turkish government has prosecuted 1,542 lawyers, arrested 581 lawyers and sentenced 140 lawyers to long prison terms since a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016, according to the Arrested Lawyers Initiative.

