Turkish journalist faces investigation for covering environmental protest

The authorities have launched an investigation into Osman Çaklı, a reporter for the Gazete Duvar news website, over his coverage of an environmental protest in southwestern Turkey, Gazete Duvar reported on Wednesday.

Accused of “denigrating state officials,” Çaklı has been summoned by the İstanbul police for questioning, the report said.

The investigation concerns his social media commentary on a July 2023 protest against an energy company’s plans to raze a forested area to facilitate the opening of a coal mine in Muğla province.

The protest had drawn nationwide attention, with opposition politicians going to the area to support local residents and security forces forcefully intervening and detaining participants.

Turkey, which is known as one of the top jailers of journalists in the world, ranks 165th among 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2023 World Press Freedom Index, which was announced in early May.