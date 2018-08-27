Turkish interior minister orders Erdoğan portrait hung in official buildings

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has ordered all institutions under the authority of his ministry to hang a portrait of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the entrance to all official buildings, the Diken news website reported on Monday.

According to the report, a circular signed by Soylu on July 31 was sent to the Gendarmerie Central Command, National Police Directorate, Coast Guard command, immigration authority, Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) and governor’s offices in all 81 provinces, with an instruction to hang Erdoğan’s portrait, available at www.illeridaresi.gov.tr and measuring 50 x 70 centimeters.

It is mandatory to hang a portrait of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of the modern Turkish Republic, in public buildings, including schools and universities in Turkey. (turkishminute.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!