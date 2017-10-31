Turkish gov’t releases two jailed journalists in pro-Kurdish Özgür Gündem case

Journalist Kemal Sancılı from the pro-Kurdish Özgür Gündem and acting news editor of the daily İnan Kızılkaya, were released on Tuesday, reported Turkish media.

Journalists Sancılı and Kızılkaya were the last group of journalists arrested on charges of “making terrorist propaganda” for Özgür Gündem, which was closed in August 2016 on terrorism charges by Turkish government under the rule of emergency declared in the aftermath of a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2017.

Turkey is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world. The most recent figures documented by the SCF has showed that 256 journalists and media workers are in jails as of October 30, 2017, most in pre-trial detention languishing in notorious Turkish prisons without even a conviction. Of those in Turkish prisons, 232 are arrested pending trial, only 24 journalists remain convicted and serving time in Turkish prisons. An outstanding detention warrants remain for 133 journalists who live in exile or remain at large in Turkey.

Detaining tens of thousands of people over alleged links to the Gülen movement, the government also closed down more than 180 media outlets after the controversial coup attempt.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!