Turkish gov’t launches terror probe over Galatasaray fans’ Rocky choreography

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım has ordered an anti-terror investigation into the Rocky Balboa choreography, displayed by Galatasaray fans during a Sunday derby with Fenerbahce.

The gigantic poster opened by the Galatasaray fans has sparked heated debates after the pro-government media and social media accounts implied that the banner was referring to Pennsylvania, a US state where the popular statue of the fictional Rocky Balboa locates and where Turkish-Muslim scholar Fethullah Gülen currently lives in.

Pro-government social media accounts suspected that the banner that read “Rise Up, They Look Big Because You’re On Your Knees,” was inspired by the Gülen’s words. Galatasaray’s shares dropped nearly 5 percent following the media reports over the terror probe.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with Turkey’s autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15, 2016. Turkey’s Justice Ministry announced on July 13 that 50,510 people have been arrested and 169,013 have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup. (SCF with turkeypurge.com)

Related