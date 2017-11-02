Turkish gov’t issues detention warrants for 60 people over alleged Gülen links

Turkish government has issued detention warrants for 60 people on Thursday over their alleged links to the Gülen movement as part of its massive post-coup witch hunt campaign targeting the alleged members of the movement.

In an İstanbul-based investigation police have raided houses the people over their alleged use of mobile phone messaging application ByLock in Turkey’s 14 provinces. It was reported that several people were detained by the police.

Meanwhile, Adana 11th High Criminal Court has decided to give prison sentences to 40 out of 145 police officers who have been tried over their alleged links to the Gülen movement over their alleged use of ByLock, on Wednesday. It was reported that 67 of people who were tried by the court are already in prison for pre-trial detention.

Turkish authorities believe that ByLock is a communication tool among the alleged followers of the Gülen movement. Tens of thousands of people, including civil servants, police officers, soldiers, businessmen and even housewives, have either been dismissed or arrested for using ByLock since the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with Turkey’s autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. Turkey’s Justice Ministry announced on July 13 that 50,510 people have been arrested and 169,013 have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

