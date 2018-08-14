Turkish gov’t detains more than 40 people over alleged links to Gülen movement

The Turkish government has detained more than 40 people, including 6 non-commissioned officers, and a police chief, as part of its massive post-coup witch hunt campaign targeting alleged members of the Gülen movement.

Police detained 33 people during raids to 112 addresses in 15 provinces across Turkey on Tuesday in a İstanbul-based investigation following the issuance of detention warrants by İstabul Chief Prosecutor’s Office for 38 people over their alleged use of ByLock mobile phone messaging application. It was reported that there are police chiefs, teachers, dentists, tax inspectors among the detainees.

Turkish authorities believe ByLock is a communication tool among alleged followers of the Gülen movement. Tens of thousands of people, including civil servants, police officers, soldiers, businessmen and even housewives, have either been dismissed or arrested for using ByLock since a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

On Monday, following the issuance of detention warrants by Malatya Chief Prosecutor’s Office, police detained 7 people, including 6 non-commissioned military officers, during raids in Malatya, Ankara, İstanbul, İzmir, Balıkesir, Erzurum, Sivas, Eskişehir and Bolu provinces.

Meanwhile, former police chief Atilla Eser, who was dismissed by a government decree during the state of emergency, was detained by police in a shopping mall in Keçiören district of Ankara province over his alleged links to the Gülen movement. It was claimed that both Eser and his wife Ayşe Eser used to use ByLock mobile phone messaging application.

A total of 17,085 people were detained over alleged links to the movement by the end of July in 2018.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Turkey have been the subject of legal proceedings in the last two years on charges of membership in the Gülen movement since a coup attempt on July 15, 2016, a Turkish Justice Ministry official told a symposium on July 19, 2018.

“Legal proceedings have been carried out against 445,000 members of this organization,” Turkey’s pro-government Islamist news agency İLKHA quoted Turkish Justice Ministry Deputy Undersecretary Ömer Faruk Aydıner as saying.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016, that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed about 170,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15, 2016. On December 13, 2017, the Justice Ministry announced that 169,013 people have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced on April 18, 2018, that the Turkish government had jailed 77,081 people between July 15, 2016, and April 11, 2018, over alleged links to the Gülen movement.

