Turkish gov’t detains 10 non-commissioned military officers over alleged Gülen links

Turkish government has detained 10 non-commissioned military officers in three provinces on Tuesday in a Konya-based investigation as part of its massive post-coup witch hunt campaign targeting the alleged members of the Gülen movement.

The detentions in Konya, Ankara and Hakkari provinces were followed the warrants issued by Konya Chief Prosecutor’s Office for 10 non-commissioned military officers including 8 suspect who are on their active duties.

Meanwhile, a prospective judge, known by his initials M.G., has been put in pretrial detention after he was arrested while on way to escape to Greece. An arrest warrant was earlier issued against M.G. as part of an Ankara-based investigation into the Gülen movement and law enforcement rounded him up as he was located near Greek border on Tuesday.

Many tried to escape Turkey via illegal ways as the government cancelled thousands of passports in the aftermath of the failed putsch.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with Turkey’s autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. Turkey’s Justice Ministry announced on July 13 that 50,510 people have been arrested and 169,013 have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

