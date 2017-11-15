Turkish gov’t arrests mother of a baby with congenital heart defect on coup charges

A social media user with the username “@sercancan32151” on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that the woman in the photo above has recently been arrested and sent to a Turkish prison on coup charges.

According to the twitter user, the woman had a baby with congenital heart defect. His husband is also claimed to have been jailed on similar charges 6 months ago. The couple is thought to have been sent to prison over their alleged links to the Gülen movement.

During the 15-month of the state of emergency (OHAL) period in Turkey, approximately 700 babies and more than 17,000 women were unlawfully put into prisons. Pregnant women in prisons were not released and also the mothers who gave birth were arrested with unlawful operations after a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. Turkey’s Justice Ministry announced on July 13 that 50,510 people have been arrested and 169,013 have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup. (SCF with turkeypurge.com)

