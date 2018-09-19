Turkish gov’t applies 848 times to Germany via Interpol since July 2016

The Turkish government led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has submitted 848 requests of search or arrest to Germany via Interpol since the controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016, according to a report by Deutsche Welle (DW) Türkçe on Wednesday.

In response to a parliamentary inquiry of Germany’s Left Party (Die Linke), Germany Justice Ministry has stated that Turkey has submitted 848 requests including applications to the Law Enforcement Agency of the country to request the arrest of 791 people and to determine the residential addresses of 57 people be located in Germany.

However, the German Justice Ministry has given no information regarding how many applications of Turkey have been responded positively by Germany.

Meanwhile, Andrej Hunko, Die Linke’s European Policy Spokesperson, has made a statement regarding the issue and stated that 130 search requests submitted to Interpol since 2014 have been canceled on the ground that the people in question are sought due to their political views and the authority of Interpol is abused.

“I think that the majority of the applications of search or arrest which have been canceled on the ground that Interpol is being abused have originated from Turkey, Ukraine, and Spain. It is known that these countries use Interpol to suppress the opposition,” added Hunko.

