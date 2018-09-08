Turkish daily’s Erdoğan-friendly new board sacks editor-in-chief, reverses editorial policy

The newly elected board of the Cumhuriyet foundation, the owner of Turkey’s opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, sacked editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu on Saturday and pulled from the online edition Sabuncu’s farewell article to readers.

Controversial names like Alev Coşkun and Turan Karakaş were chosen to the new board. Former board member Alev Coşkun, who reportedly sent anonymous denunciations to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan which were used as an evidence in Cumhuriyet trial that Cumhuriyet writers and directors were subjected to heavy penalties, has become the new chair of the foundation.

Turan Karakaş was a parliamentary candidate for neo-nationalist Vatan Party on June 24 elections. Ali Sirmen has been elected as the deputy chairman while Işık Kansu becomes the general secretary while İrfan Hüseyin Yıldız becomes the treasurer.

The board has chosen Aykut Küçükkaya as Cumhuriyet’s new editor-in-chief in place of Murat Sabuncu who was in charge of this position for about two years.

Fifteen staff members of the newspaper, including Sabuncu, were given long prison sentences in April 2018 in the Cumhuriyet trials, during which the prosecutors claimed the newspaper aided the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Gülen movement.

“The Cumhuriyet trial is part a systematic effort to silence independent media and critical voices in Turkey to prevent public scrutiny of the government,” Hugh Williamson, Europe, and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, had said following the court’s verdict.