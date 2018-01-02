Turkish court sentences jailed HDP deputy co-chair Tuğluk to 1,5 years in prison

A Turkish court in the western province of Kocaeli has sentenced pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party’s (HDP) jailed deputy co-chair Aysel Tuğluk to 1,5 years in prison in a case in which she stands trial for allegedly “organizing and managing” protests in front of the Kocaeli Prison, where she is currently imprisoned on terror-related charges.

The Kandıra Criminal Court of First Instance on Tuesday found Tuğluk guilty over “violation of law on meetings and demonstrations” during the hearing.

Tuğluk and her lawyer Nurin Tan were present at the hearing. Tuğluk has denied the charges and stated that she repeats her previous defense and demanded an acquittal.

There are currently eight HDP deputies jailed on terror charges, including the party’s co-leader Selahattin Demirtaş. HDP’s former co-chair Figen Yüksekdağ, who was stripped of her seat in parliament, is also imprisoned.

