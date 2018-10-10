Turkish court imposes travel ban on recently released CHP deputy Berberoğlu

The İstanbul 14th High Criminal Court has imposed an international travel ban on Republican People’s Party (CHP) deputy Enis Berberoğlu, who was recently released after 15 months of incarceration on espionage charges, the Habertürk daily reported.

Berberoğlu appeared in court on Wednesday along with journalist Erdem Gül in a trial concerning a news report on trucks from Turkey’s intelligence service (MİT) carrying weapons to rebel groups in Syria.

Another suspect in the case, journalist Can Dündar, did not attend since he is currently in self-imposed exile in Germany.

Gül and Dündar had been jailed for more than 90 days for their reports on the MİT trucks.

The prosecutor demanded a travel ban for Berberoğlu, who was released after the Supreme Court of Appeals upheld his conviction from another case and suspended the sentence until the end of his term in parliament. Berberoğlu was re-elected in a general election on June 24. (turkishminute.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!