Turkish court bans three books on Kurdish history

Three translated books on Kurdish history published by Turkey’s Avesta Yayıncılık have been banned by a local Turkish court on the grounds of “triggering hatred and hostility among the public with their content,” according to the publishing house’s Twitter account.

The books are “Le Mouvement National Kurde” (Kurdish National Movement) by Chris Kutschera; “Kurdistan and Kurd” by Abdul Rahman Ghassemlou; and “Vosstaniye Kurdov 1880 goda” (The uprising of the Kurds in 1880) by Yazidi author Jalil Jalile.

The local court made its ruling on Sept. 12, but the publishing house only announced it on Tuesday, adding that 10 other books were banned by local courts for the same reasons earlier this year.

The Avesta publishing house has been in business for 24 years, mainly publishing books on Kurdish identity, culture, and history. (turkishminute.com)

