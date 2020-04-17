Turkey’s witch hunt of critics was expanded to Austria

Turkey’s relentless campaign to hunt down critics of the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan abroad reached as far as Austria, documents obtained by Nordic Monitor have revealed.

The documents, comprising an indictment drafted by public prosecutor Okan Bato and a letter sent to Austria by judge Kenan Arslanboğan, show that Turkish authorities had located the address of a 52-year-old Turkish national who was resident in Austria. The targeted person was sought on terrorism-related charges, accusations with which the Erdoğan government has been quick to label opponents and dissidents including journalists and human rights defenders as part of a campaign to silence critical views in Turkey. The documents, originally in Turkish, were translated into German and sent to Austria.

The translated version of documents that were sent to Austria:



