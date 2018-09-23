Turkey’s top court receives over 190,000 individual applications in last 6 years

Turkey’s Constitutional Court received 191,371 individual applications between 2012 and June 30 of this year, some 60 percent of them concerning violations of the right to a fair trial, the Hürriyet Daily News reported on Sunday.

The court broke down the figures according to the number of applications made by year. In 2012, it received 1,342 individual applications, while it received a whopping 80,756 in 2016, a year marked by a military coup attempt. In 2017, the number of individual applications fell to 40,530. And between Jan. 1 and June 30 of this year, the figure was 17,892.

Of the total number of applications between 2012 and 2018, some 60 percent of the applicants said their right to a fair trial had been violated, 13 percent said there had been a violation of their property rights as guaranteed in the constitution and 9 percent said they had been the subject of discrimination.

The Constitutional Court has settled 149,613 of the cases so far, corresponding to 78 percent of total applications. Some 41,758 applications were still waiting to be concluded as of June 30.

The court found 82 percent of the settled cases (123,245) to be “inadmissible.” It found that “at least one [constitutional] right was violated” in just 2 percent of the total settled applications, referring to a figure of 2,740.

The top court said the majority of the decisions it has handed down regarding violations of constitutional rights relates to the right to a fair trial.

Of the 2,853 violation rulings, 76 percent (2,182) were related to violation of the applicant’s right to a fair trial; 5 percent (133) to a violation of the right to own property; 4 percent (112) to a violation of the right to protection of individual and family life; 4 percent (103) to a violation of the right to personal liberty and security; 3 percent (84) to a violation of the right of freedom of expression; 2 percent (64) to violation of the right to life; and 2 percent (59) concerned violation the right guaranteeing freedom from torture.

The number of rulings handed down confirming the violation of constitutional rights increased gradually over the period of 2012-2017, according to the report. This figure was recorded at 28 in 2013, 378 in 2014, 544 in 2015, 771 in 2016 and 922 in 2017. During the period of Jan.1–June 30 of this year, on the other hand, this figure was recorded as 210. (turkishminute.com)

