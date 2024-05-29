Turkey’s state-run broadcaster assigns female employee to work under executive she accused of sexual harassment

Public broadcaster Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) has assigned a female employee as a subordinate of an executive she has accused of systematic sexual harassment, the Artı Gerçek news website reported on Wednesday.

The scandal allegedly took place in southern Turkey where TRT’s regional management has not launched an investigation into the accused executive, identified only by the initials M.K., against whom the employee has filed numerous complaints since 2014, the report said.

Although the alleged victim was working in different units from the man she accused, in April she was reassigned to a department headed by M.K., according to the report.

With her repeated requests ignored by the institution, the employee has recently filed criminal complaints against M.K., naming as witness several co-workers.

In 2021 Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan withdrew the country from the Istanbul Convention, a European treaty on combating violence against women which defines sexual harassment as a form of violence and mandates state parties to implement legal protection mechanisms for women suffering from it.