Turkey’s opposition leader on Zarrab case: Corruption is not a national issue

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım over a case against Reza Zarrab, saying no corruption case can be presented a national issue.

“Corruption and theft are not seen as a national issue in any country of the world,” Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters in İstanbul in reaction to Yıldırım’s recent remarks about Zarrab, a Turkish-Iranian gold trader who has been charged in Manhattan with conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran.

“There is a trial. A man stands before the court for bribery, corruption and tax evasion. It is not right to turn it into a national issue.”

Prime Minister Yıldırım said on Wednesday that Zarrab had gone from being a suspect to a witness: “The US is putting pressure on those involved in the case to testify against Turkey and threaten Turkish interests. Those who were suspects are now witnesses. This is a human rights violation.”

On Tuesday CHP Chairman Kılıçdaroğlu strongly criticized Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the case against Zarrab, asking the president why he was panicked.

“He [Zarrab] is a very important person. The president, prime minister and foreign minister went to the US to urge his extradition. But nothing. After that, they sent two diplomatic notes. Why have you [Erdoğan] gotten into a flap over Reza Zarrab?” asked Kılıçdaroğlu.

“Because Reza Zarrab was his accomplice. Zarrab had a place in the state protocol,” added the CHP leader.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Erdoğan said the case against Zarrab was a conspiracy against Turkey.

“One of the biggest traps of history was organized under the mask of law on Dec. 17-25 [2013]. They take the conspiracy and put it into practice in the US after they failed due to the tough stance and foresight of our nation,” Erdoğan said in a speech at his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) group meeting in Parliament.

Erdoğan also criticized the opposition for their position on the Zarrab case in the US and for calling a July 15, 2016 failed coup attempt “theater” and a “controlled coup.”

Warning “international circles” about their plans targeting Turkey politically and economically Erdoğan said: “Turkey is not a country that you can play with like a toy.”

“As much as our friendship is voluntary, our enmity is more severe.”

Zarrab was the prime suspect in a major corruption investigation in Turkey that became public in December 2013 in which with others from the inner circle of the ruling AKP government and then-Prime Minister Erdoğan for having paid Cabinet-level officials and bank officers bribes to facilitate transactions benefiting Iran.

After Erdoğan cast the case as a coup attempt to overthrow his government orchestrated by his political enemies, several prosecutors were removed from the case, police were reassigned and the investigation into Zarrab was dropped.

Zarrab and Turkey’s Halkbank Deputy General Manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla were arrested in the US for conspiring to violate US sanctions on Iran. The US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Sept. 6 also indicted former Turkish Economy Minister Mehmet Zafer Çağlayan, former Halkbank General Manager Süleyman Aslan, Levent Balkan and Abdullah Happani and ordered arrest warrants for them.

News published in the US media that Zarrab, arrested in Miami in March 2016, could have pled guilty rang alarm bells in Ankara.

The Turkish government issued two diplomatic notes urging the US to notify Turkish authorities before relocating Zarrab to another facility.

President Erdoğan on Oct. 24 strongly criticized the US administration for allegedly trying to force Zarrab to give them names from the Turkish government, saying he would explain all the details.

“They are driving him [Zarrab] into a corner, trying to make him an informer by saying, ‘If you mention those names, it [your prison term] will be this long, if you mention those names it will be that long’,” Erdoğan said, adding: “We are following this. We know how to set the world on fire when all those issues are done. We will tell all.”

Erdoğan demanded the release of Zarrab as well as the firing of then-US Attorney Bharara during a private meeting with then-US Vice President Joe Biden on Sept. 21, 2016, devoting half the 90-minute conversation to Zarrab, David Ignatius wrote for The Washington Post on Oct. 12.

“Erdogan’s wife [Emine Erdoğan] pleaded the case that night to Jill Biden [wife of Biden]. Turkey’s then-justice minister, Bekir Bozdag, visited then-Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch in October to argue that the case was ‘based on no evidence’ and that Zarrab should be released.”

According to former aides, “Erdoğan appealed personally about the matter in his last two phone calls with President Barack Obama, in December and early January.

“Our operating assumption was that Erdoğan’s obsession with the case was that if it moved forward, information would come out that would damage his family, and ultimately him,” said one former senior Obama official, Ignatius noted. (turkishminute.com)

