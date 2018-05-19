Turkey’s ex-President Gül would be branded as ‘Gülenist’, jailed if he had joined opposition

Turkey’s former President Abdullah Gül would have been labeled as a follower of the Gülen movement and subsequently jailed if he had joined the opposition against current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to a new book by Gül’s press secretary, Ahmet Sever.

Sever’s second book, in which he tells about his years with Gül, who is among the co-founders of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) now-led by President Erdoğan and the events he witnessed as his press secretary, hit the shelves on Thursday.

There is a reference to a Financial Times article by David Gardner that was published before a constitutional referendum in Turkey in April 2017, as a result of which Turkey switched to a presidential from a parliamentary system.

The Financial Times story says being a Gülenist “is a powerful stick with which to threaten much mooted but usually muted potential dissidents, such as former president Abdullah Gül, co-founder of the AKP, or Ahmet Davutoğlu, the former prime minister President Erdoğan fired a year ago [in 2016].”

Asked what would happen if they or other AKP veterans Erdoğan has strewn by the wayside were to start a rival party, a government campaign strategist, who remained anonymous, said, “If they make any move they will be branded as Gülenists and jailed.”

In his book, Sever says he learned from a close friend who knows Gardner well that the AKP official who made these remarks was AKP deputy Mustafa Şentop, an Erdoğan aide.

Sever says it was impossible for Şentop to have made such a statement to a British journalist without the knowledge and approval of Erdoğan. “It is obvious that a talk had taken place about such a possibility. It was debated and a decision was made that if Gül or Davutoğlu were to make such a move [to join the opposition], they would be branded as FETÖ members and jailed,” writes Sever.

FETÖ is a derogatory term coined by Erdoğan and his ruling AKP to refer to the Gülen movement as a terrorist organization.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

More than 150,000 people have been fired from public jobs while more than 50,000 have been put in pre-trial detention due to alleged Gülen links since the failed coup.

Sever has also called on all 36 of President Erdoğan’s chief advisors, including Mustafa Varank and İlnur Çevik to declare their assets, independent t24 news site reported. Sever declared his assets in his newly published tell-all book and addressed allegations that he lined his pockets during his time working with Gül.

The ongoing row between Sever and Erdoğan’s chief advisor Mustafa Varank began after Sever referred to Varank as a leading ‘AKtroll,’ the name given to the 6,000-strong social media team of the ruling AKP. Varank was quick to take legal action.

Sever addressed all of Erdoğan’s advisors in a recent statement, calling on them to declare their assets and stated that “Now I’m not calling out only to him, but all 36 of Erdoğan’s chief advisors, including Yiğit Bulut and İlnur Çevik… Now its’s your turn to declare what you have so that the whole of Turkey can see.”

Erdoğan earlier this year accused Gül of creating disorder among the ruling AKP’s supporters, after Gül openly criticised a government decree declared under Turkey’s ongoing state of emergency. (SCF with turkishminute.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!