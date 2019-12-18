Turkey ranks 130th out of 153 countries in gender gap report

Among a total of 153 countries, Turkey ranks 130th with respect to inequalities between men and women, according to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report.

The country was ranked 105th in the same report’s 2006 version.

The report has four categories: economic participation and opportunity, educational attainment, health and survival and political empowerment.

In the category of economic participation and opportunity, Turkey has a ranking of 136, a ranking of 113 in the category of educational attainment, a ranking of 64 in the category of health and survival and a ranking of 109 in the category of political empowerment.

According to the report, the gap between men and women across the world has narrowed over the last year but will take another century to disappear.

Iceland came in top place in the world ranking in 2019 as it did last year. At the bottom of the list were Pakistan, Iraq and Yemen. (turkishminute.com)

