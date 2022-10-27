Turkey ranked 116th among 140 countries in global rule of law index

Turkey was ranked 116th among 140 countries in the rule of law index published by the World Justice Project (WJP) on Wednesday, Turkish Minute reported.

Turkey ranked 135th in terms of constraints on government powers and 134th in terms of fundamental rights. It came last in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia group, worse than Russia and Belarus. In the global ranking Turkey came after Angola and Mali above Republic of the Congo and Iran.

Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany were among the top scorers in the index, while Cameroon, Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Cambodia and Venezuela were placed at the bottom.

The WJP Rule of Law Index 2022 presents a portrait of the rule of law in 140 countries and jurisdictions by providing scores and rankings based on eight factors: Constraints on Government Powers, Absence of Corruption, Open Government, Fundamental Rights, Order and Security, Regulatory Enforcement, Civil Justice and Criminal Justice.

The data is collected through general population polls conducted with a representative sample of 1,000 respondents in each country and “Qualified Respondents’ Questionnaires” consisting of closed-ended questions completed by in-country legal practitioners, experts and academics with expertise in civil and commercial law; constitutional law, civil liberties and criminal law; labor law; and public health.

Take a second to support Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!