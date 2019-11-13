Turkey gives 2,327 defendants life sentences in 2016 coup-related trials

Turkish courts have thus far concluded 270 trials related to a 2016 coup attempt, handing down 3,838 defendants lengthy prison sentences, including 2,327 life sentences, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

According to the report, more than 100,000 investigations were conducted by public prosecutors after the failed coup, and 19 trials are still pending.

Among the life sentences, 1,224 were for aggravated life with no chance of parole.

A total of 71 generals, 829 military officers, 173 noncommissioned officers, four police officers and 50 specialist sergeants were sentenced to aggravated life.

Turkey accuses the faith-based Gülen movement of orchestrating the 2016 coup, although it strongly denies any involvement.

Following the coup attempt more than 140,000 people were removed from state jobs, while in excess of 30,000 others are still in jail and some 600,000 people have been investigated on claims of terrorism due to alleged Gülen links. (turkishminute.com)

