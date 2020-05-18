Turkey drops the investigation into the death of a teacher who was tortured to death

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor decided to drop an investigaiton into the death of Gökhan Açıkkolu who died after enduring 13 days of torture and abuse in police detention in İstanbul, the Kronos news website reported.

Teacher Gökhan Açıkkollu died suspiciously on August 5, 2016 in police custody after a heart attack. It has previously been documented with witness statements and medical reports that he had endured torture during his 13-day custody.

The Prosecutor’s Office decided that there was no evidence or finding indicating the existence of an external factor that could have an impact on Açıkkollu’s death. According to the Prosecutor there is no violation of the law in the case, which would require criminal prosecution.

In reaching its decision of non-prosecution the Public Prosecutor did not see it worth listening to the witnesses bearing testimony to his having been tortured during his interrogation in police custody. Nor did the prosecution take into consideration of the 13-day CCTV footage recorded during his detention.

An additional autopsy report written by Prof. Dr. Şebnem Korur Fincancı, chief of the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey (TİHV) and a forensic expert by profession, on the death of Açıkkollu was not either among the evidences of the prosecution. Prof. Fincancı found in this report that Açıkkollu died of a heart attack on August 5, 2016 due to the torture he was exposed to in detention.

Previously, Public Prosecutor Burhan Görgülü who led the investigation into allegations of torture, closed the file likewise without hearing witnesses presented by the family or looking into the report drafted by Prof. Fincancı. Lawyer of the family objected to the decision of non-prosecution. A court ruled that a fresh investigation must be launched.

Tülay Açıkkollu, the wife of Gökhan Açıkkollu, who shared the prosecution’s decision, said, “Damn your order… The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office decided non prosecution on May 9, 2020. Again, without listening to the witnesses, reviewing the 13-day camera recordings, without taking into account the additional autopsy report.”

Previously SCF has studied the death of 42-year-old history teacher Gökhan Açıkkollu and documented the torture and abuse he had endured in his 13-day police detention. The government documents, medical reports, independent opinions and witnesses’ statements, obtained by the SCF and revealed in its report titled “Tortured to Death”, showed his death was not due to natural causes at all.

Under the rule of the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan torture and inhuman treatment have been resorted to as a state policy by Turkish security officials, a fact documented by international and regional organisations as well as NGOs. The Turkish government did not allow the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) to publish its findings gathered during a visit between 29 August – 6 September 2016 to prisons in Turkey to inspect the treatment and conditions of those detained in connection to a failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!