Turkey confiscated or froze $32 billion worth of assets belonging to gov’t critics

Turkish authorities have confiscated or frozen $32 billion worth of assets, according to Brussel-based human rights group Platform for Peace and Justice (PPJ) in a recently published report.

The report also underlined that estates of a total of 213,696 people have been frozen at the request of Turkish authorities, depriving the victims their livelihood to sustain themselves. No figure was provided for the total worth of these frozen assets.

The Turkish government has permanently shut down 145 foundations and transferred all their assets to the General Directorate of Foundations with Emergency Decrees. According to a report published by the Turkish Parliament in May 2017, a total of 2,214 real estates were transferred to the General Directorate of Foundations from the foundations that were closed down under Emergency Decrees.” The total worth of the confiscated assets belonging those foundations amounted to $ 826 million, the report claimed.

The government also shut down fifteen universities and seven hospitals belonging to these universities on the grounds of their alleged affiliation to the government critic Gülen movement, the report found. The report further estimated that total value of confiscated universities amounts to $1,517 billion.

Moreover, 1,419 associations were shut down with 81 vehicles and 178 lots of real estate transferred to the Treasury. “However, there is no report on their value,” the PPJ lamented.

The report estimated the total value of the confiscated private health institutions as $1.3 billion.

The value of assets of 1,060 schools that were shut down and seized amounted to $2,8 billion, the report calculated.

Turkish authorities also shut down 151 media outlets that were critical of the regime and confiscated all of their assets. These 151 media outlets consisted of 34 TV stations, 38 radio stations, 73 dailies and magazines, and six news agencies. The PPJ calculated the value of the confiscated media outlets as $1 billion.

The PPJ also highlighted the terrible track record of violations in the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in Strasbourg.

“In Turkey, legal conflicts that arise out of the State’s intervention in the right to property are hardly a new problem. Between 1959 and 2018, the ECtHR rendered 3,128 judgments against Turkey, establishing that there had been a rights violation. Of those judgements, 660 (21 percent) established a breach of the right to property. Statistics on the Turkish Constitutional Court’s (TCC) judgments relating to the right to property are more alarming; 31 percent (2454 of 8036 judgments) of all judgments rendered within individual application procedure established a breach of the right to property,” the report argued.

