Turkey blocks access to online game platform Roblox

Turkish authorities have blocked access to Roblox, a popular online game platform, shortly after imposing a similar ban on Instagram, Turkish Minute reported on Thursday.
The decision was made by the Adana 6th Criminal Court of Peace, according to information available on the website of the Turkish telecommunications authority (BTK).
Instagram has been banned in Turkey since the BTK blocked access to the platform on Friday, with government officials and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accusing the platform of censorship and failing to remove posts they deem offensive.
Roblox, developed by American company the Roblox Corporation, has a large user base among children and teenagers in Turkey. The ban comes amid increasing scrutiny and regulation of online platforms by Turkish authorities. The exact reasons for the court order have not been detailed publicly, but it follows a pattern of restricting access to various social media and online services in recent years.