Turkey arrests 438 detainees in İzmir-based probes into military members in last 7 months

Turkish courts in the past half year have arrested 438 suspects out of 847 detainees who were taken into police custody in six separate investigations into the Gülen movement, which is accused of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt despite its strong denial of any involvement.

The detentions were conducted between November and June, with the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office’s issuance of detention warrants for 928 suspects, including 631 active duty military members, according to the state-run Anadolu news agency.

The other suspects include former soldiers and former military cadets.

The prosecutors charged the suspects with membership in the movement, seeking their detention even though they did not participate in the abortive putsch.

The Turkish Armed Forces has dismissed nearly 20,000 military members since 2016 due to their alleged ties to the movement, according to the defense ministry. (turkishminute.com)

