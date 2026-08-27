Turkey arrests 2 union leaders over social media posts as miners protest unpaid wages

A Turkish court on Wednesday arrested two union leaders campaigning for miners seeking unpaid wages, citing social media posts as the basis for accusations of inciting hatred and hostility, Turkish media reported.

Gökay Çakır, president of the Independent Mine Workers Union (Bağımsız Maden-İş), and union organizer Başaran Aksu were arrested by the Ankara 2nd Criminal Magistrate of Peace as part of an investigation launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Union lawyer Mürsel Ünder said the investigation concerned posts shared on social media between 2022 and 2026. The case files contained six posts by Aksu about strike bans, teachers’ protests and criticism of Yıldızlar SSS Holding, and three by Çakır.

Lütfi Sabri Batı, another lawyer for the union, said the posts did not constitute the offense of inciting hatred and hostility under Article 216 of the Turkish Penal Code. He said the investigation was targeting the union’s campaign to secure unpaid wages and other benefits for the miners.

The arrests came as the union said an agreement had been reached on most of the workers’ demands, while negotiations over the remaining payments were continuing with Yıldızlar SSS Holding.

Çakır was detained Tuesday night at the union’s headquarters in Soma, while Aksu was taken into custody in Ankara the same day during the miners’ protest outside the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry. According to the union, this was Aksu’s seventh detention since the protest began on August 10.

The arrests drew widespread criticism from opposition politicians, labor unions and rights groups, who described them as an attempt to suppress organized labor and called for the Çakır and Aksu’s release.

Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition New Party, described the arrests as an attempt to intimidate workers seeking their rights and called for the immediate release of Çakır and Aksu.

Tülay Hatimoğulları, co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), said authorities were prosecuting those seeking the workers’ unpaid wages rather than those who owed them.

The Labor Party (EMEP), Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP) and Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) also criticized the arrests.

The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK) condemned the arrests, saying union activity and organizing are constitutionally protected rights and accusing the government of using the judiciary to suppress workers seeking their rights.

The Human Rights Association (İHD) said the arrests violated labor rights, freedom of association and trade union rights, calling the use of detentions and arrests to prevent workers from seeking their rights unacceptable.

The miners, employed by Doruk Madencilik and Eti Gümüş, both affiliated with Yıldızlar SSS Holding, began protesting in Ankara on August 10 over unpaid wages, severance payments and social security contributions. Doruk operates a coal mine and thermal power plant in Eskişehir, while Eti Gümüş is a silver mine and processing company based in Kütahya.

Police have repeatedly intervened in the demonstrations outside the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, detaining workers and union representatives.