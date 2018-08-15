Trump administration condemns Turkey’s tariffs on US imports

The White House on Wednesday condemned Turkey’s doubling of tariffs on US imports in response to Washington’s moves on imports of Turkish goods.

Tensions between the two NATO allies have been strained amid Turkey’s detention of an American pastor Andrew Brunson and other diplomatic actions. The United States doubled tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum last week, which contributed to a tumble in the Turkish lira.

Turkey has also increased tariffs on several US-origin products, including alcohol and tobacco products and cars, according to a new presidential decree published early Wednesday in the official gazette.

“The tariffs from Turkey are certainly regrettable and a step in the wrong direction. The tariffs that the United States placed on Turkey were out of national security interest. Theirs are out of retaliation,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Under the decree, Turkey will raise tariffs to 100 percent on imports of the products. The new decree amends a presidential decree on July 11.

“Tax rates on imports of some products have been increased on a reciprocal basis against the US administration’s deliberate attacks on our economy,” Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.

Among the products are cars, rice, some alcohol, and tobacco products and some cosmetic products like sun creams.

Sanders also said on Wednesday that even an ease in tensions between the two countries will not spell the end of US actions against Turkey. “The tariffs that the United States placed on Turkey were out of national security interest, there’s were out of retaliation,” said Sanders, refusing to comment on whether the United States would respond in kind.

“The tariffs on steel will remain in place whether or not the prisoners are released,” said Sanders, who described the efforts by the United States to boost its steel industry as a “matter of national security.” However, the sanctions placed on two Turkish ministers would be reconsidered if the pastor and others are freed, Sanders said.

