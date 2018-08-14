Top Turkish firms stop placing ads on US-based online platforms

Amid a diplomatic row between Turkey and the United States, top Turkish firms are joining in a campaign to stop placing ads on US-based online platforms, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

In line with the campaign, Turkish firms’ ads are being pulled from US platforms such as Google, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

Leading telecommunications service provider Türk Telekom and the country’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) have both announced they are also joining the campaign, which has spread on social media.

Hamdi Ateş, Türk Telekom’s corporate communications head, said the company has told advertising agencies not to place its ads on US sites.

“The Turk Telekom family is joining the #NoAdsinUS campaign, standing on the side of our state and our people. We have told our agencies,” he tweeted, using the Turkish hashtag #ABDyeReklamVerme.

Yahya Üstün, THY senior vice president for media relations, also said the carrier is joining the campaign.

“Turkish Airlines stands on the side of our state and our people,” Üstün said on his Twitter account.

Turkish banking regulator limits credit card spending

Meanwhile, Turkey’s banking regulator has placed new limits on credit card installments amid a currency crisis, according to a report by online news outlet T24. The new regulations ban the use of installments for the purchase of jewelry, telecoms, overseas goods, food, alcoholic drinks, fuel, cosmetics, office equipment, and gift cards.

Credit cards can now only be used for a maximum of 12 months’ worth of installments for the purchase of goods or services or borrowing money. Only three months’ worth of installments will be possible for electronic goods, while computers and travel payments will be limited to six months and payments relating to health or taxation will be limited to nine months.

The new regulations also limit the timeframe over which debt restructuring that can take place for credit card debt.

Turkish FM: Sanctions imposed by the US shattering its own reputation

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu claimed on Tuesday that sanctions imposed by the United States on Turkey are shattering the US’s reputation. “The era of bullying must end,” Çavuşoğlu said during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, at the 10th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara.

“If the US wants to continue being a reputable country, it cannot do so with these impositions,” he said, referring to the sanctions. “We are against the US or any country imposing sanctions,” he added.

For his part, Lavrov said that the US’s “unlawful and illegitimate” sanctions policy cannot last for long.

The five-day ambassadors’ conference is hosting 249 Turkish ambassadors and two chargé d’affaires as well as a number of foreign diplomats.

Turkey and the US are currently experiencing rocky relations following Washington’s imposition of sanctions on two government ministers after a Turkish court’s decision to put American pastor Andrew Brunson under house arrest after almost two years of incarceration on charges of “terrorism” instead of releasing him as demanded by the US.

Last Friday President Donald Trump ramped up his attack on Turkey by doubling US tariffs on Turkish aluminum and steel imports. The Turkish lira has suffered from the row, losing enormous value against the US dollar. (SCF with turkishminute.com)

